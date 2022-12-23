PNP logs 14% dip in year-on-year total crime volume

MANILA: The country’s total crime volume saw a 14.42 percent decrease from December 1 to 20 this year, compared to the same period last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Friday.

Citing data from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM), PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said 9,108 crime incidents were reported during this period, lower than 10,643 cases in the same period in 2021.

The eight focus crimes – murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, vehicle theft, motorcycle theft, and rape – have decreased by nearly 30 percent from 2,330 in 2021 to 1,636 this year.

“Among these eight focus crimes, the top three most prevalent crimes from December 1 to 20, 2022, were theft, rape, and physical injury with recorded cases of 609, 262, and 211, (respectively), which is lower than the previous year with 710, 567, and 331 cases respectively,” he added.

Azurin attributed the downward trend of crimes to the maximum deployment of PNP personnel nationwide, especially for the holiday season.

“Likewise, the implementation of (the) KASIMBAYANAN Program, in collaboration with our religious sector, and the simultaneous launching and rollout of (the) BIDA Program (Buhay ay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan) by SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government) Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. Further, the decrease can also be attributed to the aggressive anti-illegal drugs campaign by the government,” he said.

Azurin noted that crime solution efficiency for 2022 has improved compared to the previous year due to the E-Projects, such as the e-Rouge, e-Blotter, e-Warrant, and the dedication and passion of investigators.

Based on DIDM data, the crime solution efficiency this year improved by 3.93 percent to 82.47 percent, from last year’s 78.54 percent.

“I commend all the members of the Philippine National Police for doing their job excellently, which led to these accomplishments. Amid the great odds and overwhelming challenges, we assure the public that we will sustain the momentum and further improve our deliverables for the benefit of our main clientele, the Filipino people,” Azurin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency