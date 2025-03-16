Manila: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has implemented a series of reforms designed to streamline firearm registration and licensing procedures while enhancing cybersecurity and accessibility.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PNP announced the shift to a more advanced and fortified platform following a cyberattack in May 2024, which exposed vulnerabilities in the previous system. PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil emphasized the importance of making firearm licensing and registration both secure and accessible, stating that by leveraging technology, government transactions can become faster, safer, and more convenient for the public.

Key enhancements to the process include the introduction of SIM card-based client credentials, regional kiosk installations, integration with the National Police Clearance system, a user-friendly mobile app, additional e-payment gateways, an expanded notification system, a unified database, and an improved system interface.

The PNP highlighted that the upgraded system now features anti-malware protection, web reputation monitoring, activity tracking, device control, a web application firewall, intrusion prevention, and two-factor authentication through Google Authenticator and email verification.

The PNP’s firearm licensing service, managed by its Firearms and Explosives Office, serves over 800,000 clients across the country annually.