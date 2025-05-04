PNP-CIDG Operations Lead to Over 1,000 Arrests and PHP169-M Evidence Seizure in April

Manila: The government’s persistent efforts to combat criminal activities have led to the arrest of 1,046 individuals and the seizure of PHP169.5 million worth of evidence in April, as reported by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the CIDG chief, Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, revealed that the arrested individuals included 16 foreign nationals, two national most wanted persons (MWPs) with rewards, 102 regional MWPs, 74 provincial MWPs, three members of a criminal group, and one member of a communist terrorist group.

Maj. Gen. Torre shared that the CIDG conducted 837 operations throughout April, resulting in the collection of 118 loose firearms, six explosives, 127 assorted magazines, and 1,896 rounds of assorted ammunition. These efforts also led to the filing of 110 criminal complaints before the National Prosecution Service.

Torre commended the CIDG for their dedication and impact, stating that their efforts have contributed to making the country a safer place for living and business. He emphasized that the CIDG remains unwavering in its mission to fight all forms of criminality and is committed to enforcing the laws impartially.