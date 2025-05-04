ASEAN Considers Nuclear Energy for Sustainable Future

Kuala Lumpur: ASEAN member states are exploring the potential of nuclear energy as a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels, in support of the region’s energy transition and long-term sustainability goals. This development was among the key outcomes of the 15th Nuclear Energy Cooperation Sub-Sector Network (NEC-SSN) Meeting and related sessions, held from April 28 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting was organised by Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA). In a statement released on May 1, PETRA said the meetings focused on identifying priority areas for the formulation of strategies and action plans under the Civil Nuclear Energy (CNE) sector.

These strategies will be incorporated into the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2026-2030 and presented during the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy scheduled for June 2025 in Kuching, Sarawak. Discussions were also held with dialogue partners and international organisations such as Korea Nuclear Security, Japan Atomic Energy Agency, and the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership which will help ASEAN develop nuclear landscape in the region, it added.