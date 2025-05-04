Government Enhances Earthquake Preparedness With Expanded Response Force

Manila: The government is ramping up its earthquake preparedness efforts by expanding its pool of trained emergency responders in anticipation of a possible magnitude 7.2 tremor along the West Valley Fault. Office of Civil Defense (OCD) chief Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno underscored the urgent need to prepare for the so-called ‘Big One,’ which experts warn could severely impact Metro Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of preparing for such a significant event during the Security Bank’s First Quarter 2025 Townhall. He identified three main areas for action: infrastructure resilience, public education, and enhancing response capacity.

Nepomuceno stressed the necessity for compliance with the National Building Code, stating that buildings must be designed to withstand a magnitude 8.5 earthquake. The OCD is collaborating with the Department of Trade and Industry and private sector engineers to upgrade construction standards, particularly focusing on steel reinforcement bars, and to eliminate substandard imports that threaten safety. He also urged avoiding construction in high-risk areas such as fault lines and landslide-prone zones.

Public education is another critical focus, with Nepomuceno urging citizens to learn basic survival techniques like ‘duck, cover and hold,’ which can save lives during the first moments of an earthquake. Despite limited resources compared to more prepared nations, he assured that efforts are underway to bridge the gap by partnering with various agencies to increase the number of trained personnel.

Collaboration extends to the National Service Reserve Corps, student volunteers from the National Service Training Program, and private groups such as the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and ARISE Philippines. Nepomuceno emphasized the goal to expand, organize, and build capacity in anticipation of potential seismic events.