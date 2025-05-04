NCRPO Police Urged to Maintain Professionalism During Election Duties

Manila: National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberinon has instructed his subordinates to maintain professionalism while executing their duties during the upcoming May 12 midterm elections.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aberin has assured that Metro Manila police are fully prepared to secure both national and local elections. He emphasized the importance of upholding the sacredness of the electoral process, as per the directives of the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Gen. Rommel Marbil. Aberin stated that the police must provide an environment where citizens can exercise their right to vote freely and without intimidation.

Aberin highlighted that police presence at polling sites should not only represent the authority of the PNP but also embody the public’s hope for fair, honest, and peaceful elections. As part of the preparations, Gen. Marbil announced that the entire PNP would be on full alert status from May 3 to May 15 to ensure election security. This status means that police officers will not be allowed to take leave, ensuring adequate deployment.

Aberin also reminded the NCRPO of five guiding principles: adhering to crime prevention and solution basics, strict compliance with police operational procedures, choosing to do what is right even in challenging situations, avoiding illegal activities regardless of circumstances, and ensuring actions are guided by faith and a connection to God. He warned that any misconduct or irregularities would result in severe penalties based on evidence.