Manila: PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil asked the media and social media users to be more circumspect in reporting and posting about crime incidents to avoid negative public perception.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marbil noted that despite a 26.76-percent drop in the nationwide crime rate since Jan. 1, concerns over safety remain prevalent, a trend he attributed in part to the widespread dissemination of crime-related content on social media and other platforms.

Marbil acknowledged that selective reporting is not unique to the Philippines but is a global issue. He stated, “Crime data show that incidents have declined, yet the visibility of certain cases, especially on social media, can give the impression that crime is worsening.”

To address this, Marbil directed police units across the country to enhance their engagement with communities and increase awareness of crime prevention and law enforcement efforts. He encouraged police officers to proactively share positive developments, such as successful operations and public safety initiatives, alongside crime reports to provide a more comprehensive picture of the country’s security landscape.

“This is a reality we must acknowledge and address through proactive communication and responsible information-sharing,” the PNP chief said. He pointed out that selective reporting often results in violent or unusual crimes receiving more attention than broader improvements in law and order. Social media amplification, Marbil pointed out, further fuels this perception, as isolated incidents quickly gain widespread attention and appear more frequent than they truly are.

While recognizing the media’s vital role in keeping the public informed, Marbil stressed the importance of providing proper context in crime reporting. He encouraged media practitioners and online platforms to help ensure that news coverage reflects not only challenges but also progress in maintaining public safety.

“At the end of the day, public safety is not just about statistics, it’s about how people feel,” Marbil said. “By working together, we can ensure that perceptions are aligned with facts, fostering a greater sense of security and trust in our communities.”