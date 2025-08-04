PNP-ACG Arrests 143 Cybercrime Suspects in July

Manila: Operatives of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) arrested 143 persons in July over various offenses under the cybercrime law, a police official said Monday. In a statement, ACG Director Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang reported the group’s successful operations, highlighting the arrest of 106 individuals during entrapment operations and 37 other wanted persons in 143 anti-cybercrime operations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PNP-ACG’s efforts also led to the rescue of 18 individuals and the conviction of eight individuals in cybercrime-related cases. The group executed 126 cyber warrants, resulting in the filing of 171 cases and 84 inquest proceedings.

Throughout July, the PNP-ACG carried out 1,227 cyber patrolling or online monitoring efforts and conducted 76 digital forensic examinations. Yang emphasized that these operations are in line with PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s directive to intensify investigations into cybercrime and foster a safer digital environment for everyone.

Yang also urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious online transactions to authorities, aiming to prevent further cyber-enabled crimes.