Sulu Now Part of Zamboanga Peninsula Under Executive Order 91

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has enacted Executive Order (EO) 91, designating Sulu as part of the Zamboanga Peninsula. This move is intended to ensure the continuity of government operations and maintain the delivery of essential public services across the nation.

According to Philippines News Agency, EO 91 was signed by President Marcos on July 30, following a Supreme Court decision that excluded Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The executive order outlines a transition period covering fiscal year 2025, during which Sulu’s provincial government, along with local government units (LGUs) and relevant national government agencies (NGAs), are tasked with facilitating a smooth transition into the new administrative structure.

The order also allows the Bangsamoro government, Sulu’s provincial government, and its component LGUs to enter into institutional arrangements to sustain programs, activities, and projects, ensuring the continuity of services. As part of

EO 91, all relevant NGAs are required to incorporate Sulu into the Zamboanga Peninsula for regional administration, development planning, investment programming, and budgeting.

A technical working group (TWG) has been established under EO 91 to oversee the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision. The group, chaired by the Budget Secretary, includes the Sulu governor and representatives from NGAs and the Bangsamoro government. Their responsibilities include preparing a transition plan and resolving issues related to the implementation of the court’s ruling.

The TWG must submit an annual report on the order’s implementation to the Office of the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary. Personnel holding permanent positions affected by the transition have the option to apply for transfers or opt for retirement with incentives. Those who choose to retire or separate are prohibited from reemployment in executive branch agencies for five years, though this ban does not apply to other governm

ent branches or local governments.

The funding for programs transferred to NGAs will come from available agency appropriations. Programs funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act for Sulu will continue until the appropriations’ validity ends on December 31, 2025, or until they are fully released. EO 91, which was made public on Saturday, is effective immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.