PM ANWAR WILL DELIVER NATIONAL DAY PERDANA ADDRESS AT 2 PM WEDNESDAY

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver his 2023 National Day Perdana address at the Plenary Hall, Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), at 2 pm today.

The event will be televised live on local channels such as Bernama TV and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), as well as via the Prime Minister’s and the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s official Facebook accounts.

This is Anwar’s first National Day Perdana address since taking over as Prime Minister in November last year.

The 2023 National Day celebration, themed '‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfiling Hope) will take place in Putrajaya tomorrow.

This marks the fifth time the National Day celebration has been held in Putrajaya. It was held in Putrajaya in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.

Ten contingents will participate in the parade tomorrow, namely Nationhood; Malaysia MADANI Unity; Economy; Banking; Telecommunications; Creative and Broadcasting Industry; Community; National Sports; National Well-being and Security.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency