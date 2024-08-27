PM Anwar Arrives In Brunei For Two-day Working Visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here tonight for a two-day working visit to Brunei in conjunction with the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei.

The Prime Minister’s aircraft landed at Brunei International Airport at 9.30 pm and he was greeted by Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Malaysian High Commission to Brunei, Nur Ezira Mahadi.

Also present to welcome the Prime Minister were Brunei government representatives, including the minister-in-attendance, Brunei’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, and Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof.

Tomorrow, Anwar is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and hold a four-eyed meeting with the Brunei monarch at the Nurul Iman Palace here.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will also witness the signing of sev

eral bilateral agreements between Malaysia and Brunei, including those concerning the land border.

The Prime Minister is due to return to Kuala Lumpur after the conclusion of all scheduled events.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency