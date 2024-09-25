PM Anwar Announces RM13 Mln Govt Allocation For Post-Floods Assistance In Kedah

ALOR SETAR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced a Federal Government allocation of RM13 million for post-flood assistance in Kedah.

He stated that the funding would be used for aid, cleaning efforts, and the repair of infrastructure damaged by the disaster.

An allocation of RM3 million has been designated for the Kota Setar district alone, while RM10 million is reserved for the entire state to ensure that all reasonable damages and compensation following the floods can be addressed.

‘I urge the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), and the Kedah State Secretary’s Office to coordinate the matter for prompt action,’ he told reporters after visiting the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Kedah today.

The PM stated that the government has allocated RM1,000 through NADMA and another RM1,000 through ICU to each head of household affected by the floods.

“We have begun delivering direct aid to the flood victims,

and I heard the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) say there is also assistance from the state government.

“But what is important is that we need to assess all damages, loss of livestock, and damage to crops, to alleviate the burden faced by those affected,” he said.

The PM directed that flood mitigation projects currently underway in the state be closely monitored to prevent delays, to reduce the impact of floods in the future.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed satisfaction with the flood management in Kedah and commended all federal as well as state government agencies and departments, for handling the disaster responsibly.

“I am satisfied, Alhamdulillah, as Kedah is accustomed to experiencing floods. I hope those affected remain patient. The meals provided four times a day at the PPS are also generally well-prepared, so the situation is under control for now,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar visited the PPS at Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium, where he spent about half an hour before proceeding to SMK Agam

a Kedah and concluding his tour at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah PPS.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency