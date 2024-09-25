Perlis JPS Identifies 22 Hot Spots Facing Drainage And Irrigation Issues

PADANG BESAR, The Perlis Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has identified 22 hot spots in the state facing drainage and irrigation issues, contributing significantly to flooding in the region.

Perlis JPS director Amir Budiman Abdullah stated that among the areas are Kampung Bakau in Kangar, which is currently experiencing floods, as well as Kampung Titi Besi, Kampung Sungai Padang, and Kampung Kubang Gajah in Arau.

“These hot spots have poor drainage systems and are relatively low-lying. When it rains it leads to flooding. In some areas, we are using mobile pumps to reduce the flood risk,” he told reporters during an inspection of the Timah Tasoh Dam nearby.

Amir Budiman noted that flooding has been a recurring issue in these areas, particularly in low-lying regions, and JPS believes a long-term solution such as developing a more effective flood mitigation system is needed.

He emphasised that addressing the drainage and irrigation issues in these areas is not solely the responsibility of JPS, a

s it also involves other related agencies and private stakeholders.

‘Dealing with private land is more challenging as we cannot provide services directly. We need to assess the situation. If it involves collaboration between agencies, we will discuss it with the relevant ones to find a solution.

‘For drainage systems that are blocked, we inform the relevant agencies or parties to assist. If water is trapped in the drainage system and needs to flow into the main river, that is our responsibility, and we will take action,’ he stated.

Amir Budiman also noted that JPS conducts cleaning and maintenance of drainage systems four times a year, focusing only on locations within its irrigation areas.

