Philippines Tuna Catch Reaches Over 230,000 Metric Tons in 2025: DA

Manila: The Philippines' tuna catch for 2025 was estimated at 230,347 metric tons (MT), according to the Department of Agriculture - National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (DA-NFRDI). This estimation was officially submitted during the 18th PTUNASTAT Annual Catch Estimates Review Workshop held in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, through the Western Pacific East Asia-Sustainable Pacific Fisheries (WPEA-SPF) Project.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event consolidated, reviewed, and validated oceanic tuna catch estimates that were initially generated during the 17th WPEA-NSAP Tuna Catch Data Review Workshop. The fisheries data were meticulously reconciled with records from various authoritative bodies including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Additional contributions came from Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) offices in General Santos City, Davao, Iloilo, and Navotas City, as well as the Soccsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries, Inc. (SFFAII).

The DA-NFRDI emphasized that through comparison and validation of different datasets and estimation methods, participants successfully finalized the country's annual tuna catch estimates. Within this total catch, skipjack tuna dominated at more than 58 percent, followed by yellowfin tuna at around 39 percent, bigeye tuna at approximately 3 percent, and albacore tuna at less than 1 percent.

In terms of fishing gears, purse seine accounted for over 46 percent of the total estimated tuna production, maintaining its position as the largest contributor in the national tuna catch. Soccsksargen was noted for recording the highest volume of tuna landings nationwide.

Participants of the workshop recommended enhancing the reporting of catch by species, fishing gear, and fishing grounds to improve the quality and accuracy of the country's tuna fisheries data. This improvement may be achieved through better data coverage, alignment with WCPFC standards, standardized gear classifications, and the integration of distant-water catches into electronic reporting systems. Improved data sharing among partner agencies was also highlighted as a critical step forward.

The next PTUNASTAT Annual Catch Estimates Review Workshop is scheduled for April 2027.