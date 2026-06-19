DOLE Assists Sagay City Farm Workers in Recovering PHP798,967 in Underpaid Wages

Sagay city: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has successfully assisted 32 farm workers from Sagay City, Negros Occidental, in claiming PHP798,967 in underpaid wages. These wages were allegedly earned between 2022 and 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, DOLE-Negros Occidental reported that the release of the workers' monetary claims resulted from an amicable settlement between the involved parties. This resolution was achieved during a conference held on May 19, utilizing the agency's conciliation-mediation mechanism.

The successful resolution underscores the effectiveness of DOLE's single-entry approach (SEnA), which is a program designed to facilitate the settlement of labor concerns through dialogue and mutual agreement. The agency emphasized that addressing labor issues at the earliest possible stage allows for practical solutions without the delays and expenses typically associated with court proceedings.

The SEnA program mandates a 30-day conciliation-mediation period, offering a faster and less adversarial alternative to formal litigation. DOLE-Negros Occidental highlighted that the program not only helps workers obtain due benefits and compensation but also encourages constructive and peaceful dispute resolution between employers and employees.

The agency added that by providing a venue for concerns to be heard and resolved within a reasonable period, SEnA remains an effective tool in protecting workers' rights while promoting harmonious labor-management relations.