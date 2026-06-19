CIDG Finds Inconsistencies in Ateneo Drowning Accounts

Bangkok: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) found "inconsistencies" in the accounts of players and coaching staff of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team regarding what transpired during a June 8 team-building activity in Aurora province that resulted in the deaths of two student-athletes, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, this was after former Ateneo men's basketball head coach Tab Baldwin, coaching staff member Dean Casta±o, and athletics director Em Fernandez appeared before the CIDG at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday morning as part of the ongoing investigation. "They gave their knowledge of the events. There are some inconsistencies between what the players and what the coaches said, pero hindi pa kami tapos (but we are not done yet)," Remulla told reporters in an interview outside the CIDG headquarters.

"Iba 'yung vantage point. 'Yung mga players, nasa dagat. 'Yung coaches, nasa pampang. Kinukuha lang namin 'yung full details tapos gagawa kami ng conclusive report (They had different vantage points. The players were in the sea, the coaches were on the shore. We'll get the full details, then we'll make a conclusive report)," he added.

Remulla said the CIDG has subpoenaed Ateneo de Manila University president Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ, for the continuation of its fact-finding probe on Thursday next week. He also said Ateneo men's basketball team manager Epok Quimpo has yet to personally appear before the CIDG, but did not say whether he would be asked to attend on another date.

Neither Baldwin nor his camp issued statements to the media. Reporters were also barred from approaching the CIDG headquarters.

The CIDG is investigating the deaths of Rene Baterbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21. Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the CIDG's extensive investigation into the incident is crucial to establishing safety standards and preventing similar incidents in the future.

"We owe it to the grieving families of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili to complete a full and impartial investigation before drawing any conclusion," he said in a statement on Friday. "Rushing the process may overlook critical facts that determine whether this was an accident, negligence, or a possible violation of the law."

Nartatez also said investigators are considering possible violations of the Anti-Hazing Act in connection with the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili.