Jakarta: The Philippines has been reelected as vice president of the 26th General Assembly of the United Nations Tourism and as chair of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific (CAP) from 2025 to 2027, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Tuesday night. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed gratitude to the UN Tourism member states at a press conference during the 56th Meeting of the UN Tourism CAP in Jakarta, Indonesia, highlighting Manila’s aim to enhance collaboration within the organization.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOT stated that the Marcos administration remains dedicated to promoting global tourism cooperation and diplomacy with these reelections. The Philippines previously held these positions following its election at the 55th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for East Asia and the Pacific in Cambodia in 2023.

In 2024, the Philippines hosted the 36th CAP – Commission for South Asia and the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum for Gastronomy Tourism, whi

ch attracted over 600 delegates from more than 40 countries in Cebu. Japan and Fiji have submitted their candidacies for vice chairs of the CAP, while Laos has been nominated as a member of the Credentials Committee. Additionally, South Korea has been nominated for the Committee on Tourism Online Education.

Frasco noted that the Philippines’ tourism agenda aligns well with UN Tourism, particularly in enhancing tourism education and leveraging innovation and digitalization. She emphasized the focus on developing quality tourism and ensuring stakeholders benefit from tourism activities in the country.

UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili commended the Philippines for its leadership in regional tourism and acknowledged the successful hosting of UN meetings last year. He emphasized the need to invest in job creation and education and reiterated UN Tourism’s commitment to establishing a Tourism Academy in Cebu.