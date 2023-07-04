Philippines’ Erupting Mayon Volcano Reports More Seismic Activities

The erupting Mayon volcano, approximately 500 km south-east of the Philippine capital, has increased seismic activities, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned, today.

The institute said that, alert level 3 on a scale of 5, remains, at the most active volcano in the country, despite the persistence of “a continuous tremor-like series of weak volcanic earthquakes that steadied and increased in strength.”

There is an increased tendency towards “a hazardous eruption,” the institute warned, adding, it is closely monitoring “the increase in seismic energy release.”

The 2,460-metre, cone-shaped volcano, in Albay province, began erupting on Jun 8, prompting the government to evacuate thousands of residents at the foot of the volcano. Residents have reported trace ash fall from the volcano in at least two towns.

The institute reiterated the need to avoid the six-km permanent danger zone. “Communities within the seven and eight-km radius be prepared, in case the current pyroclastic density activity worsens,” it warned.

Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018, resulting in the evacuation of more than 23,000 people from nine cities and municipalities

