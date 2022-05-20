PhilID holders now over 10 million: PSA

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) have delivered more than 10 million Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards nationwide.

As of April 30, 2022, a total of 10,548,906 PhilID cards have been delivered which is 33.7 percent of PSA’s target this year.

PSA National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, said the PhilSys milestone is an outcome of their collective efforts with partner agencies and the field offices involved in producing and delivering PhilID cards.

“We are determined to continue to put forth initiatives that will accelerate PhilSys operations across all sectors,” he said.

At the same time, PSA announced that the authenticity of a PhilID card and the information contained in its QR code can now be verified through PhilSys Check.

The recently launched website, PSA said, enables relying on parties to easily conduct identity verification among PhilID cardholders.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista shared that PSA is currently working on the PhilSys mobile application - the digital version of the PhilID that can be used in public and private transactions ahead of the physical ID card.

“We anticipate for more Filipinos to receive their PhilIDs. Simultaneously, PSA will continue to bring forward PhilSys services to make government and private services easily and conveniently accessible to the public,” Bautista said.

Republic Act 11055 or the PhilSys Act was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018 to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity which will be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrolment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It is also expected to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present the PhilID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency