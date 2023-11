The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Tuesday urged members to use its online services on Nov. 1 to 2 as it close its offices in observance of All Saints' and All Souls' Days. In an advisory, PhilHealth said members can do transactions during the holidays through the agency's digital platforms. To address the diverse needs of its members, the PhilHealth said it would continue to improve its operations both online and offline.

Source: Philippines News Agency