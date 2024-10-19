PH, US, Japan vow cooperation to enhance cyber, digital resilience

MANILA: The Philippines has agreed to collaborate with the United States and Japan to enhance the nation’s cyber and digital resilience.

The three nations held the US-Japan-Philippines Trilateral cyber and digital dialogue on the sidelines of the 9th Singapore International Cyber Week, according to a statement released by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Friday.

The trilateral dialogue was co-chaired by Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary for Infostructure Management, Cybersecurity, and Upskilling Jeffrey Ian Dy, US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick, and Japan’s Deputy Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Information Technology Management Yukio Saita.

‘During the dialogue, officials discussed trilateral cooperation in cyberspace, including civilian cybersecurity capacity building, cybersecurity workforce development, maritime cybersecurity, and information sharing,’ Miller said.

‘The United States, Japan, and the Philippines wi

ll continue to work together to enhance international cyberspace stability, data security and privacy, and cyber and digital capacity building in the region.’

He said the trilateral cooperation for integrating cybersecurity, sustainable development, and technology would enable the three nations’ economic growth and uplift the lives of their people.

Miller said the Philippines, the US, and Japan also discussed cyber and digital capacity building and opportunities to enable the trusted flow of data across borders and continued efforts to advance the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum.

Established in 2022, the Global CBPR Forum is an initiative that builds on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CBPR system as a framework that supports a free flow of data and effective data protection and privacy.

The dialogue was attended by officials of a wide range of agencies from the three countries.

In July, the Philippines and the US held their first cyber-digital policy dialogue to advance an open, inte

roperable, reliable, and secure information and communication technologies ecosystem to support the growth of the digital economy and strengthen resilience to cybersecurity threats.

Source: Philippines News Agency