ITCZ to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA: Some areas in the country will experience rains due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Davao Occidental, and Palawan.

The ITCZ will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are possible in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains and severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency