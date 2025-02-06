PH, US Defense Chiefs Discuss Enhancing Deterrence in South China Sea

Manila: The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States discussed the importance of “reestablishing deterrence in the South China Sea” by working with allies and partners. This took place during the introductory call between Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his counterpart, US Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Pete Hegseth on February 5 (US time). The call also discussed defense cooperation in the US-Philippines alliance, the statement posted at the DOD website said. Also tackled were how the “capability and capacity” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are to be enhanced.

According to Philippines News Agency, the US Secretary of Defense reaffirmed the ironclad US commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty and its importance for maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He pledged to remain in close coordination with Secretary Teodoro. In a separate statement, DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said the two officials discussed key security developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the enhancement of the two countries’ existing bilateral and multilateral engagements.

Secretary Teodoro congratulated Secretary Hegseth on his recent appointment and expressed the Philippines’ commitment to working closely with the US in advancing shared defense priorities. For his part, Secretary Hegseth conveyed his optimism about the future of Philippines-US defense relations. Teodoro, during his first official phone call with Hegseth, also affirmed the importance of deepening defense cooperation to strengthen deterrence against coercive and destabilizing actions in the West Philippine Sea, as well as upholding the rules-based international order.

The two defense chiefs discussed ongoing collaborative efforts, future investments for increased deterrence and defense industry development, and agreed to further extend the alliance through the inclusion of like-minded partners in defense initiatives for greater impact. Both officials also looked forward to future high-level meetings. The call between officials ended with the two reaffirming their commitment to a great era of Philippines-US defense partnership and exploring other areas of cooperation to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.