China Will Always See PH Presence in West Philippine Sea – Marcos

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to defending its sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite the ongoing presence of China’s ‘monster ship’ in Philippine waters. In a press briefing in Malaca±ang, Marcos emphasized that Manila will maintain its presence in the disputed waters, regardless of the actions taken by Beijing.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos stated, “They will always find the Philippine presence, no matter what they do. Kahit na banggain ang barko natin, kahit mag-water cannon sila, mag-laser sila, kahit mag-block sila – kahit anong gawin nila, laging nandiyan ang Pilipinas (Even if they ram our ships, water cannon us, fire us with laser or block our way, no matter what they do, the Philippines will be there).” He stressed the importance of protecting the nation’s territory and ensuring that Filipino fishermen can exercise their sovereign rights.

Marcos acknowledged that the Philippines lacks the means to completely drive away China’s “monster ship,” but he insisted that the country will continue to assert its sovereignty. “Ang policy naman natin (But our policy) is we will just continue to defend our sovereign territory and our sovereign rights in the [our Exclusive Economic Zone],” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was able to push the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901, known as the “monster ship,” farther from the Zambales coastline, where it had been for nearly a month. Initially spotted 54 nautical miles from Zambales on Jan. 4, the CCG 5901 has been moved back by the efforts of BRP Teresa Magbanua.

President Marcos also addressed recent comments by Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, who claimed there was no such thing as the “West Philippine Sea” on other countries’ maps. Marcos suggested that Marcoleta’s remarks were likely an attempt to gain attention ahead of the upcoming elections, where he is seeking a Senate seat. “He’s a candidate, so he has to grab headlines. We’re talking about him na (already). Magaling talaga siya sa ganyan (He’s good at doing that),” Marcos noted.