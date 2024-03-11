PH to sign maritime, labor pacts with Germany, Czech Republic

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. left the Philippines Monday afternoon to embark on a five-day visit to Germany and the Czech Republic where a number of agreements strengthening maritime and economic cooperation are expected to be signed. Marcos will hold a working trip to Germany from March 11 to 13 and embark on a state visit to the Czech Republic from March 14 to 15 where he is set to meet with his counterparts and German and Czech business firms. In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, Marcos said his visit to Berlin was upon the invitation of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz while Czech Republic President Petr Pavel invited him to visit Prague, as well as to meet the thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the two central European countries. Marcos will meet with Chancellor Scholz in Berlin where several agreements will be signed, among them the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening Maritime Cooperation and the Cooperation Programme between the Technical Educati on and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB). Meanwhile, a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of labor consultation mechanisms will be signed by the Philippines and the Czech Republic to elevate the cooperation between the two countries 'for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.' 'There are also other agreements in the pipeline that we are closely working on, especially on the Czech side,' Marcos said. The Philippines, he said, intends to tap Germany's expertise on renewable energy to assist the country in the energy transition efforts and in various sectors, such as manufacturing, health care, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, IT-BPM, and mineral processing. The government will also work closely with the Czech Republic to harness its expertise on agriculture, manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry, transportation, renewabl e energy, space, and aerospace to develop the Philippines' own industries, he added. 'We are eager to invite German and Czech businesses to consider the Philippines as a production hub for their products,' Marcos said. The President is also set to meet with the Filipino community in both countries to reaffirm his commitment to their welfare and to explore ways of harnessing their talents. 'It is important that as we enhance our labor cooperation with these countries, our highest priority remains the protection of the rights and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers,' he said. The Philippines and Germany will commemorate their 70th bilateral relations this year and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic. Source: Philippines News Agency