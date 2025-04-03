Manila: The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) departed early Tuesday morning from Villamor Air Base, Pasay City via Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft to provide assistance to communities in Myanmar still reeling from the effects of the magnitude 7.7 earthquake on March 28.

According to Philippines News Agency, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Office of Civil Defense administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, and Philippine Air Force (PAF) commander Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura led the send-off ceremonies. “The Philippine contingent, comprising 91 members and headed by Air Force Lt. Col. Erwen Diploma, includes urban search and rescue teams from the Philippine Army, PAF, Bureau of Fire Protection, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources/Private Sector (EDC and APEX Mining); the Philippine Medical Assistance Team from the Department of Health; and coordinators from the Office of Civil Defense,” the PAF said in a statement.

Two C-130 aircraft transported the initial 58 contingent members for their two-week deployment to Myanmar. Meanwhile, the remaining 33 PIAHC members are scheduled for transport by another C-130 on Wednesday.

“Bringing with them essential search and rescue equipment and medical supplies, these personnel are ready to perform life-saving operations, provide medical assistance, and deliver critical aid throughout the mission,” the PAF said. Additionally, 40 PAF personnel are part of the mission, including C-130 aircrew, aeromedical personnel, and aircraft security.

“This mission affirms the Philippine government’s dedication to humanitarian assistance, reinforcing our nation’s commitment to swift disaster response and regional cooperation,” the PAF said.