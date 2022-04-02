﻿PH needs 23M shots to reach 90M target vaccinees by June

The Philippines is 23 million vaccinees away from reaching its target to fully inoculate some 90 million Filipinos before the administration ends on June 30, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje reported that some 67 million people have been fully vaccinated since 2021.

With less than three months left before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, the official said the government would strive to reach the target by ramping up its house-to-house programs, bringing the vaccination to workplaces, and declaring more “special vaccination days” in areas where vaccine uptake is low.

“With much difficulty kailangan nating i-push, napakalaki ng ating challenge. Ngayon ay 67 million tayo so may three million tayong deficit (for the initial 70 million target by March 2022), tapos sa 90 million may mga 20 million tayo na (kailangang bakunahan). Mahihirapan pero titignan natin kung ano pa ang puwedeng gawin (We must push for this despite the challenge. Now we have 67 million, so we have a three million deficit, as for the 90 million targets we have more than 20 million. It would be difficult but we will see how we can increase this),” she said.

“After the Holy Week, we will have more special vaccination days in areas na mababa ang uptake (where the uptake is low),” she added.

As of this posting, 75 percent or 6.6 million of the 8.7 million senior citizens have also been fully inoculated nationwide while 22.92 percent have received their booster dose.

At least 2.1 million out of the 14 million target vaccinees among the five to 11 years old have likewise completed their primary vaccine series.

In the same interview, Cabotaje reported that the recent special vaccination days in Cebu, Davao, Cotabato, and the Bangsamoro region had been effective.

Although relatively low compared to other areas, the number of vaccinees in Cotabato and the Bangsamoro during the special vaccination days was higher than on regular days, she said.

The DOH on Friday said some 32,826 persons had been vaccinated in Cebu province, about 42,986 in the Davao Region; 1,621 in Soccsksargen; and 12,606 in BARMM during the three-day drive.

Source: Philippines News Agency