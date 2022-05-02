﻿PH logs daily average of 200 Covid-19 cases from April 25-May 1

The country’s daily average Covid-19 cases went down to 200 from April 25 to May 1 or 5 percent lower than the new infections prior to the week in review, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH said there are 1,399 new cases of the coronavirus in the recent week.

For the same period, there were no cases added to the tally of severe and critical infections, which stood at 723.

Only 16.1 percent or 456 out of the 2,830 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the country are used while 16.3 percent or 3,998 out of 24,521 non-ICU beds are utilized.

Meanwhile, there were 215 verified deaths recorded during the past week.

About 75.45 percent of the country’s target population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The DOH also reported that 76.48 percent of the senior citizens have been inoculated against the disease.

The elderly group is composed of 8,721,357 individuals while the country’s target population for inoculation is 80 percent (90,005,357 individuals) of the country’s entire population.

As of May 1, DOH data showed 67,911,464 individuals are fully vaccinated while 13,231,643 people have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency