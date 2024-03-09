PH highlights formulation of sub-national SDG catch-up plans

BANGKOK: The Philippine government, through the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), shared its efforts in crafting regional Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Catch-Up Plans during the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) held recently at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon, who served as vice chair of the 11th APFSD, emphasized the government's efforts to incorporate the SDGs in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. 'The 2030 Agenda has proven to be invaluable in cultivating a deep understanding of the interlinkages among economic, social, and environmental outcomes. We have gone to great lengths to incorporate the SDGs in our Philippine Development Plan, while reshaping our objective from recovery to steering the economy towards a high-growth, inclusive, and resilient trajectory,' Edillon said in a news release Saturday. Despite the country's accomplishments in the first year of implementing the PDP 2023-2028, overall progress towards the SDGs remains slow. In line with this, Edillon shared that the government has begun capacitating regional stakeholders in formulating SDG Catch-Up Plans using local data and the Every Policy is Connected Tool developed by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. 'The sub-national catch-up plans intend to accelerate local initiatives on regressing SDGs indicators based on the Philippines' SDG Pace of Progress,' Edillon said. In closing, Edillon encouraged country delegates to renew their commitment to the SDGs and intensify efforts towards achieving the Goals. 'The 2030 Agenda is more than just a matter of meeting deadlines. Ultimately, it is about the pursuit of a better life for all of us, in which no one is left behind,' Edillon said. The APFSD, held Feb. 20 to 23, is an annual intergovernmental forum designed to support the follow-up and review of progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the regional level. It serves as a regional preparatory meeting for the 2024 High-Level Political Forum in New York. Source: Philippines News Agency