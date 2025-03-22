Manila: Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido announced that the Army is evolving to address new security challenges, with a shift from internal security to territorial defense. This statement was made during the Army’s 128th founding anniversary celebration at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lt. Gen. Galido emphasized the Army’s historical role as the backbone of national security, highlighting its transition to focus on external threats. He acknowledged the Army’s past contributions to reducing communist and terrorist threats and underscored the importance of adapting to current security needs by prioritizing the defense of the nation’s lands, coastlines, and sovereignty.

The PA’s shift aligns with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC), which integrates the efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in defending the Philippines’ extensive territory. Galido noted that the Army’s role in CADC involves protecting land areas while supporting coastal and littoral defense operations.

To enhance agility and effectiveness, the Army has reconfigured its forces, establishing a Combat Engineer Regiment tasked with securing key strategic locations and ensuring the protection of bases and mobility corridors. Additionally, the roles of reserve forces have been redefined to include both internal and external security operations, with a focus on community defense centers and regional groups.

Galido also highlighted the upgrade of reconnaissance capabilities to ensure accuracy and real-time awareness on the battlefield. The restructuring of infantry battalions aims to make them lighter, more mobile, and strategically positioned to defend national interests.