KANGAR, The Perlis government should undertake a critical analysis and be bold in making decisions to implement new policies while multiplying efforts to increase the state's revenue through new sources. Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said that policies and projects which are no longer relevant to the current dynamics need to be modified or replaced immediately, to provide maximum benefits to the people. 'Based on the budget (Budget 2024), it is understood that the state government is projected to experience a deficit of RM71.40 million in the year ending 2024, compared with RM68.18 million in the year ending 2023, which is an increase in the deficit of RM3.2 million, or 4.73 per cent. 'Therefore, I hope that the state government can take action to ensure that the expenses made are really necessary to achieve the success and effectiveness of the activities carried out,' said His Royal Highness. His speech was read by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, at the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting, at the Perlis State Assembly Complex, here today. Also in attendance was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was also present. On Dec 12, last year, the media reported that the Perlis Budget 2024, themed 'Melestari Ekonomi Negeri Demi Kesejahteraan RakyaT' (Sustaining the State's Economy for People's Well-Being), allocated RM293.92 million for operating and development expenditures. Mohd Shukri, when tabling the budget, was quoted as saying that, of the total, RM184.64 million, or 62.82 per cent, is allocated under operating expenditures, while RM109.27 million, or 37.18 per cent, is development expenditure. In the meantime, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin advised that any form of bureaucratic red tape in government affairs should be avoided altogether and that there should be a sense of urgency to act immediately to ensure that the services provided are completed quickly. 'Wi th the advancement of AI today, all members of the administration and civil servants need to demonstrate the ability to carry out the tasks given, in a total and creative way,' he said. The Raja of Perlis also expressed his appreciation to the entire state government machinery, under the leadership of the Menteri Besar, who strives hard to bring development to the state. 'I appreciate the role of members of the State Assembly, Members of the Dewan Negara, all state and federal civil servants, as well as private parties, who cooperate to carry out their responsibilities and fulfil their trust to develop the state further. May Allah bestow His blessings upon the people of Perlis,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency