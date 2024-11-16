‘Pepito’ Approaches Super Typhoon Strength, Poses Severe Threat to Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas.

MANILA: More areas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 as Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) nears super typhoon strength, posing a significant threat to Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, according to the weather bureau’s 5 a.m. bulletin on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the typhoon is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center, with gusts reaching up to 215 kph. As of 3 a.m., Pepito was located 250 km east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

TCWS No. 3 has been hoisted over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (including Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, and Malinao), the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Sagñay, Tigaon, and Goa), and the easternmost portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz) in Luzon. In the Visayas, it covers the eastern portion of Northern Samar (including Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig

, Catubig, and Pambujan) and the northernmost portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, and Jipapad). Storm-force winds are anticipated in these areas.

Gale-force winds are expected in regions under TCWS No. 2, which includes the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, Camarines Norte, parts of Quezon, Pollilo Islands in Luzon, and significant portions of Eastern Samar, Samar, and Northern Samar in the Visayas.

Areas under TCWS No. 1, where strong winds are predicted, include the rest of Masbate, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Laguna, and several other provinces in Luzon, as well as parts of Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Cebu, Iloilo in the Visayas, and Dinagat Islands in Mindanao.

PAGASA has indicated that Typhoon Pepito is likely to make landfall in Catanduanes by Saturday night or early Sunday morning. However, landfall scenarios in eastern Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, or along the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora on Sunday afternoon or evening remain possible.

The agency w

arns of a high risk of life-threatening storm surges, with peak heights potentially exceeding 3 meters over the next 48 hours in vulnerable coastal areas, including parts of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, the Bicol Region, Marinduque, Quezon, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Isabela, and the Ilocos Region.

Pepito is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday.