Eastern Visayas Workers and Domestic Helpers to Receive Pay Increases.

Tacloban: The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Region 8 has approved an increase in the daily pay of workers in the private sector and the monthly salary of domestic helpers in Eastern Visayas, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the RTWPB-8 moto proprio has granted a daily minimum wage increase of PHP30 across all sectors. This adjustment raises the daily minimum wage rates from PHP405 to PHP435 in various sectors and industries upon full implementation of all tranches.

In addition, the Eastern Visayas RTWPB has approved a PHP500 increase in the salary of ‘kasambahay’ (domestic workers), bringing the sector’s monthly minimum wage to a range of PHP5,500 to PHP6,000.

Both wage orders are set to take effect on December 2, 2024, following their publication on November 16, 2024. The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved these wage orders on November 13.

A total of 126,095 minimum wage earne

rs in the private sector and 57,080 domestic workers are expected to benefit from the RTWPB’s wage orders.