Latest News

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Pentagon Chief to Make First Visit to Philippines; Aims to Strengthen Alliance

Manila: United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is embarking on his first trip to the Philippines for a security dialogue next week, the US Department of Defense announced Saturday. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Hegseth would advance ‘security objectives’ with Filipino leaders and meet with US and Philippine forces during the visit.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hegseth’s Philippine visit will come right after his trip to Hawaii and Guam. Afterwards, he will be traveling to Japan. ‘These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,’ Parnell said.

Parnell emphasized that this trip signals Washington DC’s interest to build on ‘unprecedented cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen regional security.’ The visit comes ahead of the annual Balikatan exercises between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military.

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

POPULAR NEWS

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Copyright ©2025 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.