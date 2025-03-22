Manila: United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is embarking on his first trip to the Philippines for a security dialogue next week, the US Department of Defense announced Saturday. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Hegseth would advance ‘security objectives’ with Filipino leaders and meet with US and Philippine forces during the visit.

According to Philippines News Agency, Hegseth’s Philippine visit will come right after his trip to Hawaii and Guam. Afterwards, he will be traveling to Japan. ‘These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,’ Parnell said.

Parnell emphasized that this trip signals Washington DC’s interest to build on ‘unprecedented cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen regional security.’ The visit comes ahead of the annual Balikatan exercises between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military.