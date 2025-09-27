PCG Bicol Mobilizes Response Team for Storm-Affected Masbate

Masbate: The Philippine Coast Guard in Bicol (PCG-5) has organized an additional Deployable Response Group (DRG) to assist Masbate province following the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi). In an interview on Saturday, PCG-5 commander Commodore Ivan Roldan said each DRG consists of 12 members who will support clearing operations, relief distribution, and various emergency response activities in the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DRG is equipped for search and rescue and relief operations, including go bags, life vests, life rings, communication devices, and lanyards, ensuring they are prepared to respond in times of need. Roldan said the deployment is expected as sea travel resumed in different ports in the region.

The Coast Guard continues to collaborate with other agencies to provide prompt assistance to communities affected by Opong. The DRGs of the Coast Guard District Bicol, along with its stations and sub-stations, remain on alert to provide immediate help to those impacted by the storm, he said.

Nearly 3,817 passengers and 1,310 rolling cargoes from different ports are now starting to go home after sea travel resumed, Roldan said.