Bad Weather Displaces Over Half a Million Families Across Philippines

Manila: The combined effects of the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Mirasol, Nando, and Opong have significantly impacted the Philippines, affecting 520,165 families and resulting in 19 reported deaths. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) relayed this information in a report released on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the NDRRMC’s situational update, recorded at 6 a.m., reflects that these weather events have disrupted the lives of approximately 2,026,246 individuals across 4,219 barangays in 15 regions. The affected areas include Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccskargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

As of the latest updates, 52,166 families have sought refuge in 1,906 evacuation centers, while another 40,913 families are receiving assistance outside these centers. The death toll stands at 19, with only four confirmations from the Cordillera region. The remaining 15 fatalities are undergoing validation, with reports of eight in Cagayan Valley, three in Central Luzon, three in Bicol Region, and one in Eastern Visayas.

In addition to the fatalities, there are reports of 18 injured individuals, of which 14 have been verified. The reports of 14 missing persons are still under validation. The adverse weather conditions have also led to significant damage to property, with 5,202 houses affected-4,494 partially damaged and 708 completely destroyed.

The agricultural sector has reported losses estimated at PHP914.875 million, while infrastructure damages are calculated at PHP822.164 million. The ongoing assessments continue to update these figures as the affected regions work towards recovery and aid distribution.