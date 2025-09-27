Dizon Orders DPWH-NCR Executive to Explain Failed Flood Control Project

Manila: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered the National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director, Gerard Opulencia, to address the alleged irregularities discovered at the Sunog Apog Pumping Station located in Tondo.

According to Philippines News Agency, this directive was delivered through a show cause order issued on Friday night by Secretary Vince Dizon, who has mandated the official to provide a written explanation under oath within five days. The order demands that Opulencia justify why no administrative disciplinary action should be implemented against him following the findings.

During a site inspection on Wednesday, Dizon criticized the PHP774-million project as ineffective, noting that it has not functioned properly since its completion in 2020. Despite being fully paid, the project has reportedly worsened flooding conditions in the area, with residents observing increased water levels.

The inspection unveiled that the facility lacked a necessary building permit and power connection, hindering its energization by Meralco and raising questions about regulatory adherence. Additionally, an unaddressed PHP94 million upgrading project was initiated, accompanied by proposals for a further PHP200 million, despite the absence of evidence supporting its functionality.

There was also a notable lack of collaboration with the city government of Manila during the project’s planning and execution, further complicating its legitimacy.

The show cause order warned, “These circumstances, if left unexplained, may constitute gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, inefficiency, and/or conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, in violation of civil service laws, rules, and regulations.” It also stated that failing to submit the required explanation within the specified timeframe would result in the matter being resolved based on existing evidence and records.

The inspection was attended by Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Special Adviser Benjamin Magalong and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who accompanied Dizon in reviewing the project.