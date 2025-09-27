24 National Roads Impassable Following Severe Tropical Storm Opong

Manila: A total of 24 national road sections remain impassable due to the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong, internationally known as Bualoi, and other recent cyclones, according to a report from the Department of Public Works and Highways-Bureau of Maintenance (DPWH-BOM). The DPWH-BOM’s monitoring report, released as of 6 p.m. Friday, highlights that 12 newly affected road sections are located in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Bicol Region is particularly affected, with road closures in Masbate due to fallen trees and electric posts. These closures impact the San Fernando Talisay Road, San Fernando North Road, Capitol-Cadre Road, M.R Espinosa Airport Road, Masbate – Circumferential Road, and Masbate – Cataingan – Placer Road, where road obstructions are prevalent.

In Eastern Visayas, road closures stem from soil collapses, damaged bridge abutments, road slips, and soil erosion. The affected roads include the Biliran Circumferential Road, Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-Lapaz Road, Tabango-Catmon-La Fortuna-Manlawaan-Gimarco Road, Sambulawan Jct-Calaguise-Calubian Road, and the Calbayog Diversion Road.

Meanwhile, road sections in Northern Luzon and the Negros Island Region also remain closed. These include the Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road due to flooding, Baguio-Itogon Road and Abatan-Mankayan-Cervantes Road due to soil collapse, and multiple other roads in Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, La Union, Cagayan, Isabela, and Negros due to flooding, soil erosion, and other hazards.

Several roads have limited access and are only passable to light or heavy vehicles. The DPWH has identified roads in areas such as Apayao, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Rizal, Laguna, and Leyte where restricted access remains due to road cuts, flooding, and damage to infrastructure.

The DPWH has mobilized its Disaster and Incident Management Teams to conduct clearing operations, install warning signs, and ensure the safety of the public. The teams, consisting of personnel and equipment from the Regional and District Engineering Offices, are working tirelessly to restore normal traffic flow as swiftly as possible.