Signal No. 1 Maintained as Typhoon Opong Moves Away from the Philippines

Manila: Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 remains in effect over several areas as Typhoon Opong (international name: Bualoi) strengthens while moving over the West Philippine Sea, as reported by the weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, as of 5 a.m., Typhoon Opong was situated 505 kilometers west of Indang, Cavite. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness reaching up to 150 kph, and is moving in a west northwestward direction at a speed of 30 kph.

Signal No. 1 continues to be hoisted over the western portion of Pangasinan, including Agno, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, and Mabini, as well as Zambales, Bataan, the western portion of Cavite (Corregidor Island, Ternate, Maragondon, Magallanes), the western portion of Batangas (Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tuy, Balayan), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands, and the Calamian Islands.

Opong is expected to exit the Philippine Area of

Responsibility either on Saturday morning or by noon. Once outside the PAR, the typhoon is projected to continue its path west northwestward towards northern Vietnam.

Cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms are anticipated over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa due to the influence of Opong’s trough. Similar weather conditions are expected over Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula, influenced by the southwest monsoon.

The remainder of the country is forecasted to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized weather disturbances. Luzon will face moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, while the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.