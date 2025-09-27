DOT Vows to Chart Sustainable Transformation for PH Tourism

Manila: The Philippine government on Saturday joined the world in pledging to champion a tourism sector that brings long-term benefit to both communities and the planet. Countries are celebrating the 2025 World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, under the theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,’ which highlights the sector’s potential to become an agent of positive change.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Tourism (DOT) emphasized the importance of a sustainable transformation that builds stronger communities, safeguards natural and cultural heritage, and fosters enduring opportunities. The DOT stated, “Through responsible development, green practices, and inclusive growth, the Philippines is charting a path where tourism becomes both a driver of prosperity and a guardian of tomorrow.”

In a special video message, the DOT also recognized the contributions of Filipino tourism front-liners and stakeholders in solidifying the nation’s reputation as a premier destination. The agency’s focus on responsible and sustainable tourism practices reflects its commitment to ensuring that the sector continues to thrive while preserving the environment and cultural assets.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked on the dual nature of tourism, acknowledging its role as a transformative force while cautioning against potential negative impacts on communities and ecosystems. He urged for bold and urgent action to prioritize people and the planet, emphasizing the need for investment in education, support for small enterprises, and measures to combat climate change within the tourism industry.

The call to action highlighted by this year’s World Tourism Day theme underscores the necessity of investing in education and skills for marginalized groups, supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and advancing climate action to protect biodiversity and ecosystems.