Palace Respects ICI Independence as Magalong Resigns as Adviser

Manila: Malaca±ang respects the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong resigned as its special adviser, Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said on Saturday. ‘It is unfortunate Mayor Magalong resigned,’ Gomez said in a statement.

According to Philippines News Agency, the demand of the Filipino people from the Independent Commission on Infrastructure is higher than any one person. The commission, made up of distinguished professionals with unassailable integrity, has hit the ground running on day one. The Palace respects the autonomy of the commission. Gomez emphasized the importance of allowing the commission to fulfill its mandate without interference, shortly after Magalong announced his decision to step down amid concerns over possible conflict of interest.

Magalong clarified that there is no conflict of interest in his dual role as ICI’s special adviser and as a local official, stressing that he is always guided by ‘one principle: the highest standards of integrity in public service.’ He admitted that stepping down was not an easy choice, but necessary to protect the commission’s integrity. Recent developments, he noted, have cast doubt on the independence of the Commission, which he believes is crucial for accountability and credibility.

Despite his decision to leave his advisory role, Magalong remains committed to fighting corruption. He reassured the public of his continued dedication to truth and justice. Executive Order (EO) 94, issued by President Marcos on September 11, established the ICI to investigate and recommend charges against individuals involved in anomalies in government flood control and infrastructure projects. In his role as special adviser, Magalong brought with him his experience as former head of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Magalong called on Filipinos to remain vigilant in the fight against corruption, emphasizing that it will be a ‘long fight’ due to its deeply entrenched root causes. He urged the public to continue seeking transparency, accountability, and good governance for the future of the country. He highlighted the importance of unity in standing against corruption and injustice, noting that every act of theft from the public is a betrayal of the nation’s hopes and future.