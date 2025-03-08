Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday pledged to protect women’s rights and stand against any threat that could hamper their progress. Marcos made the vow as he joined the entire nation in celebrating International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos emphasized the resilience and strength required to be a woman, drawing parallels to the dynamic nature of the Philippines, or Inang Bayan (Motherland). He acknowledged that many of the developments observed today result from the contributions of women across generations who have fought, struggled, and advocated for various causes. Marcos reiterated the commitment to advocate for women’s rights and oppose anything that threatens their progress as part of the vision for Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).

The President honored Filipino women for their strength, resilience, and contributions, noting their crucial role in shaping the country’s narrative. He stated that the government would continue to share the stories of remarkable women to inspire young girls. Marcos cited the historical contributions of babaylans, katipuneras, and Filipina guerillas, as well as today’s frontliners, professional trailblazers, and visionary leaders, acknowledging the millions of empowered women who have contributed their knowledge, talents, and lives for the nation.

Marcos affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting women in their endeavors to uplift the nation and the world. As March marks National Women’s Month, it serves as a celebration of women’s achievements and a platform for promoting gender equality through activities aligned with both local and international accords. These include the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Philippine Plan for Gender-Responsive Development (1995-2025), the Framework Plan for Women, and the Sustainable Development Goals.