Naga City: The senatorial candidates under the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convened to present their platforms for the Bicol Region, with a focus on education, livelihood, infrastructure, and governance. During a campaign rally at the Kaogma Grounds in the capitol compound, former senator Manny Pacquiao promised to sustain livelihood and housing initiatives for Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, Pacquiao expressed his commitment to these programs, drawing from his personal experiences of hardship. He thanked the people of Camarines Sur for their support during his boxing career and highlighted the critical role of education in nation-building.

Reelectionist Senator Francis Tolentino discussed his legislative efforts aimed at providing Internet discounts for students. He also underscored the importance of health and social services for riders and reminded the public of his authorship of Senate Bill 2970, which seeks to remove VAT on electricity and enable the Camarines Sur electric coopera

tive to lower rates.

CT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo addressed infrastructure concerns raised by the public. He acknowledged issues such as the disrepair of roads, limited airport operations, and the cessation of train service to Manila. Tulfo assured attendees of his dedication to resolving these issues, promising improvements in road maintenance, flood management, and airport facilities.

Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar emphasized job creation and livelihood opportunities, advocating for free housing for all Filipinos as part of her vision for continuous progress. She highlighted the importance of family and hard work in achieving a better life for everyone.

The gathering also included other Alyansa senatorial candidates such as former interior secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, incumbent Senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Imee Marcos, and former senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III.