PBBM Urges Filipinos to Honor Father’s Legacy Through Service and Sacrifice

Batac city: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. marked the 108th birth anniversary of his father, the late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., by encouraging Filipinos to lead lives characterized by service, sacrifice, and the defense of national dignity. He described this as the truest way to honor his father’s memory.

According to Philippines News Agency, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Marcos Monument in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, President Marcos highlighted the late leader’s dedication to the nation and selflessness as the foundation of his leadership. “It is a legacy of service. It is a legacy of sacrifice,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of being ready to sacrifice for the Philippines and its people.

He further emphasized the late President’s commitment to protecting Filipino dignity. “We will not allow any great power, nor any person, to humiliate or put down a Filipino,” Marcos said. The President affirmed the need to defend the dignity of every Filipino and the country.

Marcos Jr. urged that commemorating his father’s life should extend beyond ceremonies and be reflected in daily actions of service. “We are only worthy of that legacy if we live a life of service, if we live a life of commitment, if we live a life of sacrifice for our people,” he remarked.

He shared advice from his father to “make your own way,” stressing the importance of forging new paths for progress. “If you want to bring a better life to Filipinos, you must find your own path,” he quoted.

The commemoration started with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish, followed by the wreath-laying at the Marcos Monument. As part of the Marcos Day celebrations, President Marcos distributed medical equipment to local governments, attended a culinary showcase of Ilocano vegetable dishes, and was honored with a floral crown and traditional Ilokano serenade.