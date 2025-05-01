PBBM Pledges Action to Protect Workers’ Rights and Welfare

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged on Thursday that the government would do its best to protect and promote workers’ rights and welfare. This, as he paid tribute to the toil and sacrifices of the Filipino workforce on Labor Day.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos emphasized the need to develop concrete steps to meet the needs of every family, ensure workplace safety, and protect the right to a better future. In his Labor Day message, he acknowledged the significant contributions of Filipino workers to the country’s development and their role in shaping society.

Marcos assured the workers that the government is an active partner in creating a fair and just society in the New Philippines. He highlighted that working is not only about self-promotion but also a significant contribution to the nation’s history. He emphasized the spirit of sacrifice that Filipino workers embody for the greater good.

The president also stressed that the development of the country is dependent on its workers. He guaranteed the continuity of projects aimed at promoting their growth and prosperity. Marcos reiterated the government’s commitment to support the workers not just as a duty, but as an expression of gratitude and recognition of their true value and sacrifice.

In his message, Marcos stated that the policies implemented should reflect the conviction that the true wealth of the country is measured by the dignity of its hardworking people, rather than income.