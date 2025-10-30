PBBM Joins Celebration of ‘Thrilla in Manila 2’

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday night joined boxing fans in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ the legendary 1975 bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos arrived with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and was welcomed by boxing legend and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao, founder and CEO of MP Promotions. The event, dubbed ‘Thrilla in Manila 2,’ also saw the presence of Araneta City owner and former Sen. Mar Roxas II and Araneta Group of Companies chairperson Jorge Araneta.

Marcos witnessed a middleweight clash between Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, and Thai boxer Kittisak Klinsom, which concluded in a draw, as per the Presidential Communications Office press release. In a Facebook post, Marcos reflected on the historic role of the Philippines in hosting the 1975 bout, describing it as ‘a moment that cemented our country’s place in global sports.’

Marcos further praised the enduring legacy of Filipino boxing excellence, led by Pacquiao. He remarked on the event’s significance in honoring that legacy by celebrating a new generation of champions who continue to bring pride to the nation. He congratulated Manny Pacquiao for keeping the milestone alive and inspiring Filipino athletes.

‘Thrilla in Manila 2’ also featured top Filipino boxers facing off against international fighters. The card included World Boxing Council (WBC) Strawweight World Champion Melvin Jerusalem in the main event, Eumir Marcial in the WBC International Middleweight championship bout, and Carl Jammes Martin and Marlon Tapales in junior featherweight matches.

The event not only celebrated the iconic 1975 Ali-Frazier match but also aimed to highlight the Philippines’ sporting heritage and promote Filipino talent in global boxing. On Sept. 25, Malaca±ang issued Memorandum Circular 99, directing all agencies to support the golden anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila.

The original Ali-Frazier showdown, held at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 1, 1975, was attended by then-president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. and his family. Ali won by corner retirement after Frazier’s chief second asked the referee to stop the fight at the end of the 14th round. Marcos Sr. personally handed the trophy to Ali.