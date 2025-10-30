LPA Spotted Outside PAR; 4 Weather Systems to Dampen PH

Manila: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday said a low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR): As of 2 a.m., the LPA was located 1,525 kilometers east of Northern Mindanao and has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. advisory.

According to Philippines News Agency, the weather bureau stated that four weather systems will affect the country and may cause flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains. The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The northeast monsoon or “amihan” is affecting extreme northern Luzon.

Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. “Amihan” will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos No

rte.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Aurora, and Isabela will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms. The rest of Luzon will have cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme northern Luzon will continue to experience moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas. The wind speed over the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao is light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters. The temperature ranges between 24.6 °C and 30.5 °C.