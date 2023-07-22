PAYANG WALK, HERITAGE RICKSHAW LATEST ATTRACTIONS TO BOOST TERENGGANU TOURISM

Payang Walk and Heritage Rickshaw are the two latest attractions initiated by the state government to boost Terengganu’s tourism sector on the mainland as well as its islands, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

It also aims to generate a higher income for traders and rickshaw riders, who are facing the pressures of modern development on a daily basis, he said.

“For starters, we have set up a site for 100 traders to operate around Pasar Payang and along the Terengganu river bank every Friday.

“The site is divided into areas for the sale of traditional food and local products as well as cultural and artistic performances,” he said when officiating both tourist attractions here last night.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government has allocated RM240,000 to upgrade the appearance of 16 heritage rickshaws in addition to fitting them with solar panels.

He said tourists will be taken on a three-kilometre route around Pasar Payang and Kampung Cina here, to take in the sights and savour the uniqueness of the scenic spots up close.

“We learned about operating rickshaws from our friends in Melaka. We spent RM15,000 each to upgrade the rickshaws.

“We will obtain feedback from the tourists first and if the response is good we will add 10 more rickshaws,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency