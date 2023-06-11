Palace, House synergy key to prolific 1st Regular Session

The House of Representatives passed 577 bills on final reading during the First Regular Session, including 33 of the 42 priority bills of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as listed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council. The House will continue to perform at a fast pace for the rest of the 19th Congress, assured Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers in a news release on Sunday. 'Speaker Romualdez knows that time is of the essence that's why he can easily tune out from all the political noise. We will follow his lead," Barbers said. Barbers said the House-approved measures have both quality and quantity, boosted by the fact that Romualdez is one of the President's most trusted allies in the legislature. "A lot is riding on the work of the government. In fact, there are over 31 million who bought into the President's notion of a better and more comfortable life. This promise will come to fruition if the legislature and executive continues to tread a united path," Barbers said. Quezon City 1st District Rep. Mark Enverga said the strong synergy between the House of Representatives and the Palace is the key to the notable First Regular Session performance. 'We could not have done this without the synergy we have with Malacañang. The teamwork made all of these possible. This is why we have to further strengthen this harmonious relation with the administration of President Marcos,' Enverga said in another news release.

Source: Philippines News Agency