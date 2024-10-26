Palace hails arrest of drug pusher in San Miguel, Manila

Malacañang on Thursday commended authorities for the arrest of a suspected drug pusher at a residential area in the Malacañang Complex in San Miguel, Manila.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the arrest reflects the ‘unyielding resolve’ of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his administration in eradicating illegal drugs.

The arrest was reportedly conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), in coordination with the Presidential Security Group (PSG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA) and the local police.

The suspect, identified as Edgar Ventura, was reportedly caught inside his house at San Miguel within the Malacañang Complex.

Found and seized during the operation were drug paraphernalia, including heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be illegal drugs.

Bersamin called on law enforcement agencies to relentlessly pursue the capture of the suspect’s accomplices, even as he appealed to the public’s cooperatio

n in the ongoing investigation.

‘Let it be known: no corner of this land, no matter how remote or concealed, will serve as a refuge for the producers and distributors of these lethal substances,’ the Palace official said.

‘The full, unforgiving weight of the law will always descend upon them,’ he added.

The sprawling Malacañang Complex houses the Malacañang Palace, the official residence and principal workplace of the President, as well as numerous mansions and office buildings. Residential barangays are also located within the complex near the Palace compound.

